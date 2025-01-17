← Company Directory
DXC Technology
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Poland

DXC Technology Software Engineer Salaries in Poland

The median Software Engineer compensation in Poland package at DXC Technology totals PLN 163K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DXC Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
DXC Technology
Software Engineer
Wroclaw, DS, Poland
Total per year
PLN 163K
Level
L4
Base
PLN 163K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at DXC Technology?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at DXC Technology in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,159,079. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DXC Technology for the Software Engineer role in Poland is ₹3,431,981.

Other Resources