All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at DXC Technology ranges from ₹474K per year for L1 to ₹868K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹540K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DXC Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹474K
₹474K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹717K
₹717K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹450K
₹440K
₹425.4
₹10.3K
L4
₹868K
₹868K
₹0
₹0
