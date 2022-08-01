Dwelo is bringing smart device technology to apartment communities. Our software, hardware, and service platform enables the owners and managers of multifamily properties to offer smart homes as an amenity to their residents and simultaneously improves the efficiency of property operations. Dwelo smart apartments are live in thousands of apartments from coast to coast. We are a growing team making a lot happen, we are the leaders in this space while taking on some big names, and we are on track for a billion-dollar outcome.The idea for Dwelo came from seeing opportunities and inefficiencies in apartments up close. Eric, Dwelo’s co-founder, and president was managing apartments with his wife in the Bay Area and saw what smart technology could do for rental housing. At the time, David, Dwelo’s co-founder and chief customer officer, was at Salesforce, and he and Eric had been looking for opportunities to start a business since they had met each other in college. As they began calling apartment owners and pitching a smart device platform for rentals, it became clear: this was it. So they quit their jobs and moved back to Salt Lake City to start the journey that’s built Dwelo into the multi-million dollar business it is toda