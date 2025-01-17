← Company Directory
dvloper.io Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Romania at dvloper.io ranges from RON 70.3K to RON 98.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for dvloper.io's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 76K - RON 88.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 70.3KRON 76KRON 88.4KRON 98.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at dvloper.io?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at dvloper.io in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 98,353. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at dvloper.io for the Software Engineer role in Romania is RON 70,252.

