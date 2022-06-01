← Company Directory
Duquesne Light
Duquesne Light Salaries

Duquesne Light's salary ranges from $83,500 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $127,400 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Duquesne Light. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $83.5K
Human Resources
$127K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Duquesne Light is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Duquesne Light is $105,450.

