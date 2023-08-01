Company Directory
Dunelm
Dunelm Salaries

Dunelm's salary ranges from $54,786 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $93,039 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dunelm. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $54.8K
Data Analyst
$66.1K
Product Manager
$93K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dunelm is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $93,039. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dunelm is $66,129.

