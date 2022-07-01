Dune Salaries

← Company Directory
Dune
Dune's salary ranges from $149,250 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $268,650 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dune. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Project Manager
$149K
Software Engineer
$269K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dune is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $268,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dune is $208,950.

