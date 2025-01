Dundee Precious Metals is a gold mining company that acquires mineral properties, explores, develops, mines, and processes precious metals. It operates in Bulgaria, Namibia, Canada, Serbia, and Ecuador. Its principal assets include the Chelopech and Ada Tepe operations, which produce gold and copper concentrates, and the Tsumeb smelter, a copper concentrate processing facility. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Toronto, Canada.