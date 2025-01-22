← Company Directory
Dun & Bradstreet
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Dun & Bradstreet Sales Salaries

Last updated: 1/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

€94.6K - €112K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€83.3K€94.6K€112K€118K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Dun & Bradstreet?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Dun & Bradstreet in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €118,230. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dun & Bradstreet for the Sales role in Netherlands is €83,275.

Other Resources