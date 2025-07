Health Insurance Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Gym Discount Gympass

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Unique Perk Identity Theft Protection

Unique Perk Home and Auto Insurance

Dental Insurance Delta Dental

Vision Insurance EyeMed

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. $1,000 for family

Life Insurance 1x annual salary up to $100,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance up to 10x annual salary or $1m

Disability Insurance STD with 70/100% pay and LTD with 60% pay up to $15,000/mo

401k 50% match on the first 7% of base salary

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary.

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance up to $5,000

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Remote Work Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer