Duke University
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

Duke University Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in United States at Duke University ranges from $54.9K to $78.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Duke University's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$63K - $73.7K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$54.9K$63K$73.7K$78.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Duke University in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $78,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Duke University for the Administrative Assistant role in United States is $54,940.

