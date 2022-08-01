Company Directory
Duffl
    We are Y-Combinator alumni who’ve recently closed our $12M Series A. We are growing very quickly with plans to reach 50+ universities across the nation in the next few years. We use data to wholesale in-demand products and deliver them from retail storefronts using electric scooters and a student-driven workforce.As citizens of Earth, we are committed to building the world's first net carbon neutral delivery service and accelerate the electrification of e-commerce. We are building the world's most convenient store in order to become the bridge between customers and a sustainable world. We began with a dream to create the fastest and cheapest delivery service in the world. The product brought us together, but we stayed for the loving community of students who surround us.

    http://duffl.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

