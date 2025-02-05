← Company Directory
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ranges from AED 207K to AED 293K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 235K - AED 278K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 207KAED 235KAED 278KAED 293K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Mechanical Engineer submissions at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

AED 588K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 293,258. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority for the Mechanical Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 206,556.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • Tesla
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources