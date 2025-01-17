← Company Directory
DSV
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

DSV Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Poland at DSV ranges from PLN 170K to PLN 241K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DSV's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 192K - PLN 219K
Denmark
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 170KPLN 192KPLN 219KPLN 241K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Analyst submissions at DSV to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at DSV?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at DSV in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 241,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DSV for the Data Analyst role in Poland is PLN 169,798.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DSV

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Tesla
  • Netflix
  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources