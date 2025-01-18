← Company Directory
DSTA
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

DSTA Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at DSTA totals SGD 91.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DSTA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
DSTA
Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 91.6K
Level
E1
Base
SGD 71.3K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 20.4K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at DSTA?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at DSTA in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 151,427. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DSTA for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 95,099.

