← Company Directory
DSTA
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

DSTA Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in Singapore at DSTA ranges from SGD 84.2K to SGD 115K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DSTA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 91.2K - SGD 108K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 84.2KSGD 91.2KSGD 108KSGD 115K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Hardware Engineer submissions at DSTA to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at DSTA?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at DSTA in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 115,222. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DSTA for the Hardware Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 84,162.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DSTA

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Stripe
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources