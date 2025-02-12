← Company Directory
DSTA
Work Here? Claim Your Company

DSTA Salaries

DSTA's salary ranges from $60,214 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $156,800 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DSTA. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $68.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$60.2K
Hardware Engineer
$73.6K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Program Manager
$138K
Project Manager
$157K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$81.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$111K
Technical Program Manager
$124K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DSTA is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DSTA is $96,527.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DSTA

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources