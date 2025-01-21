← Company Directory
DSS
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

DSS Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in United Arab Emirates at DSS ranges from AED 343K to AED 498K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DSS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 389K - AED 452K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 343KAED 389KAED 452KAED 498K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Management Consultant submissions at DSS to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at DSS?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Management Consultant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at DSS in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 498,279. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DSS for the Management Consultant role in United Arab Emirates is AED 343,352.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DSS

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Flipkart
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources