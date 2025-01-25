← Company Directory
DSM-Firmenich
DSM-Firmenich Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Brazil at DSM-Firmenich ranges from R$215K to R$293K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DSM-Firmenich's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

R$230K - R$278K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
R$215KR$230KR$278KR$293K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at DSM-Firmenich?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at DSM-Firmenich in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$293,224. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DSM-Firmenich for the Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$214,862.

