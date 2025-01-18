← Company Directory
Druva
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Druva Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in India package at Druva totals ₹2.66M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Druva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Druva
Software Engineer
Pune, MH, India
Total per year
₹2.66M
Level
Staff Software Engineer
Base
₹2.55M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹102K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Druva?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Druva in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,626,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Druva for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,553,078.

