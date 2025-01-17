Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Druva ranges from ₹2.7M per year for Staff Software Engineer to ₹4.67M per year for Senior Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹3.28M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Druva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹2.7M
₹2.42M
₹215K
₹57.7K
Senior Staff Software Engineer
₹4.67M
₹4.13M
₹246K
₹296K
Principal Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
