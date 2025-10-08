Cloud Security Architect compensation in United States at Dropbox ranges from $280K per year for IC2 to $621K per year for IC5. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dropbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$280K
$178K
$85.6K
$16K
IC3
$365K
$210K
$123K
$31.6K
IC4
$398K
$216K
$129K
$52.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)