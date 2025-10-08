Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Dropbox ranges from $175K per year for IC1 to $626K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $374K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dropbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
$175K
$129K
$39.3K
$6.9K
IC2
$245K
$170K
$62.8K
$12.7K
IC3
$346K
$198K
$119K
$29K
IC4
$469K
$229K
$194K
$45.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)