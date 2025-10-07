Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Dropbox ranges from $173K per year for IC1 to $575K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $310K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dropbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
$173K
$133K
$30.7K
$9.7K
IC2
$259K
$172K
$68.8K
$18.2K
IC3
$361K
$209K
$123K
$28.5K
IC4
$412K
$219K
$153K
$39.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)