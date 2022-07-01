← Company Directory
Drawbridge
Drawbridge Salaries

Drawbridge's salary ranges from $160,800 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $174,125 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Drawbridge. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$161K
Software Engineer
$174K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Drawbridge is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Drawbridge is $167,463.

