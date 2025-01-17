← Company Directory
Draup
Draup Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Draup totals ₹1.4M per year.

Median Package
company icon
Draup
Software Developer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.4M
Level
L2
Base
₹1.19M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹206K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Draup?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Draup in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,450,845. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Draup for the Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹1,299,805.

