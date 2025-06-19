← Company Directory
Drager
Drager Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at Drager totals €94.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Drager's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Drager
Software Engineer
Lubeck, SH, Germany
Total per year
€94.1K
Level
L4
Base
€94.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Drager?

€147K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Drager in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €107,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Drager for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €94,076.

Other Resources