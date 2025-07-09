Company Directory
Drager
Drager Salaries

Drager's salary ranges from $51,270 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Spain at the low-end to $168,840 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Drager. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
$123K
Product Manager
$169K
Project Manager
$51.3K

Sales
$88.6K
Software Engineer
$86.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
$90.8K
Solution Architect
$106K
FAQ

据报道，Drager最高薪的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$168,840。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Drager的年总薪酬中位数为$90,847。

