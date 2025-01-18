← Company Directory
DraftKings
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  Full-Stack Software Engineer

  United States

DraftKings Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at DraftKings ranges from $151K per year for L10 to $239K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $189K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DraftKings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L10
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$151K
$123K
$16.3K
$11K
L9
Senior Software Engineer
$180K
$144K
$22.7K
$13K
L8
Lead Software Engineer
$239K
$172K
$50K
$17K
L7
Senior Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DraftKings, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at DraftKings in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $238,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DraftKings for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $179,770.

Other Resources