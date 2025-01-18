← Company Directory
DraftKings
DraftKings Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Ireland

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Ireland package at DraftKings totals €127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DraftKings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
DraftKings
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per year
€127K
Level
L10
Base
€92.5K
Stock (/yr)
€25.7K
Bonus
€9.2K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at DraftKings?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DraftKings, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at DraftKings in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €139,111. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DraftKings for the Backend Software Engineer role in Ireland is €120,609.

