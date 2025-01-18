← Company Directory
DraftKings
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Dublin Area

DraftKings Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Dublin Area

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dublin Area package at DraftKings totals €127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DraftKings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
DraftKings
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per year
€127K
Level
L10
Base
€92.5K
Stock (/yr)
€25.7K
Bonus
€9.2K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at DraftKings?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DraftKings, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at DraftKings in Greater Dublin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €139,111. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DraftKings for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Dublin Area is €120,609.

