Dr. Squatch Soap
Dr. Squatch Soap Salaries

Dr. Squatch Soap's salary ranges from $127,858 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $160,598 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dr. Squatch Soap. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Project Manager
$128K
Software Engineer
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dr. Squatch Soap is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,598. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dr. Squatch Soap is $144,228.

