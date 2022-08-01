Landing a construction project on schedule and on budget is a herculean task– different teams, different designs, every single time. With hundreds of thousands of variables changing everyday, optimizing construction outcomes has become a massive challenge. Doxel is here to change that. Doxel is an AI Powered Project Controls solution. By contextualizing vast amounts of disparate project data across site, BIM, schedule, and budget, Doxel empowers teams with an objective view of their project today and an accurate prediction of where it will be tomorrow. Leveraging machine generated and prioritized risk analysis, teams are guided to the right problems in order to stay ahead of cost overruns and schedule delays.Backed by Insight Partners and Andreessen Horowitz and with a growing team of technologists, creatives, and industry veterans, we're focused on helping customers realize the best outcomes on their construction projects.