← Company Directory
Downtown Partnership of Baltimore
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Downtown Partnership of Baltimore that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is a business improvement district that connects members to Downtown news, events, and promotions. They stimulate economic development, maintain public spaces, and host free events. They support the arts and manage the Bromo Arts & Entertainment District. They oversee the Downtown Management Authority and have uniformed operations teams to make the district more attractive. Their foundation supports workforce development, employment, youth internships, homeless outreach, and small business assistance.

    https://godowntownbaltimore.com
    Website
    1983
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Downtown Partnership of Baltimore

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Flipkart
    • LinkedIn
    • Square
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources