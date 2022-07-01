Company Directory
Dovel Technologies
    • About

    Dovel advances the mission of its customers in health, life sciences, and information management through the integration of technology and domain expertise to deliver technology solutions for highly complex and data-driven environments. We are proud of our innovative and entrepreneurial culture. We encourage our employees to bring ideas forward, whether it is for solving a customer challenge or a way to enrich our community. Dovel combines this spirit with a focus on our customers’ unique missions to develop appropriate technology solutions that rapidly integrate in day-to-day processes. Dovel has been appraised at CMMI® Maturity Level 3 and its annual quality report receives accolades from industry leaders such as Capers Jones, who has listed Dovel in the category of ”Companies That Utilize Best Practices” along with IBM, Amazon, Google, and Apple.

    http://www.doveltech.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    260
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

