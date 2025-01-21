← Company Directory
dormakaba
dormakaba Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at dormakaba ranges from CHF 113K to CHF 158K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for dormakaba's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 122K - CHF 142K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 113KCHF 122KCHF 142KCHF 158K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at dormakaba?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at dormakaba sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 157,690. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at dormakaba for the Information Technologist (IT) role is CHF 112,636.

Other Resources