dormakaba
dormakaba Salaries

dormakaba's salary ranges from $18,526 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Malaysia at the low-end to $170,056 for a Software Engineering Manager in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of dormakaba. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
$18.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$147K
Product Designer
$70.4K

Software Engineer
$89.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$170K
FAQ

El rol con mayor salario reportado en dormakaba es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $170,056. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en dormakaba es $89,367.

