← Company Directory
Dorm Room Fund
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Dorm Room Fund Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Ukraine at Dorm Room Fund ranges from UAH 390K to UAH 532K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dorm Room Fund's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 417K - UAH 505K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 390KUAH 417KUAH 505KUAH 532K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Recruiter submissions at Dorm Room Fund to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve UAH 1.25M+ (sometimes UAH 12.51M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Dorm Room Fund?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Dorm Room Fund in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 532,105. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dorm Room Fund for the Recruiter role in Ukraine is UAH 389,904.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dorm Room Fund

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Google
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources