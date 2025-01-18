← Company Directory
DoorDash
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • Associate

  • United States

DoorDash Associate Salaries in United States

Associate compensation in United States at DoorDash totals $117K per year for E3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DoorDash's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Total Compensation

$106K - $125K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$98.7K$106K$125K$137K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E3
$117K
$92.3K
$23K
$2.1K
E4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

40%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

10%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DoorDash, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 40% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% quarterly)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 10% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DoorDash, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DoorDash, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Venture Capitalist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Associate at DoorDash in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $137,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DoorDash for the Associate role in United States is $98,700.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DoorDash

Related Companies

  • Opendoor
  • Uber
  • Lyft
  • Oscar Health
  • PJT Partners
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources