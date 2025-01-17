← Company Directory
DoorDash
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

DoorDash Recruiter Salaries

Recruiter compensation in United States at DoorDash ranges from $148K per year for E3 to $227K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $183K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DoorDash's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E3
$148K
$117K
$30.7K
$0
E4
$172K
$135K
$36.3K
$0
E5
$174K
$145K
$28.9K
$0
E6
$227K
$171K
$53.1K
$2.9K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

40%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

10%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DoorDash, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 40% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% quarterly)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 10% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DoorDash, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DoorDash, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at DoorDash in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $227,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DoorDash for the Recruiter role in United States is $183,250.

Other Resources