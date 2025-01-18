UX Designer compensation in United States at DoorDash ranges from $224K per year for E4 to $317K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DoorDash's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E4
$224K
$162K
$62.5K
$0
E5
$317K
$198K
$118K
$0
E6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
40%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
10%
YR 4
At DoorDash, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
40% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% quarterly)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)
10% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At DoorDash, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At DoorDash, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)