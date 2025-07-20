Company Directory
The average Graphic Designer total compensation in Argentina at Domo ranges from ARS 22.2M to ARS 31.03M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Domo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 24.07M - ARS 29.16M
Argentina
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 22.2MARS 24.07MARS 29.16MARS 31.03M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Domo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Graphic Designer at Domo in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 31,028,071. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Domo for the Graphic Designer role in Argentina is ARS 22,201,120.

Other Resources