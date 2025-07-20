Company Directory
Domino Data Lab
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Domino Data Lab Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Domino Data Lab totals $240K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Domino Data Lab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Domino Data Lab
Product Manager
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$240K
Level
Senior
Base
$240K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Domino Data Lab?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Domino Data Lab, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Domino Data Lab in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $450,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Domino Data Lab for the Product Manager role in United States is $240,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Domino Data Lab

Related Companies

  • Vicarious
  • Apollo GraphQL
  • TrustArc
  • DomainTools
  • BlueVoyant
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources