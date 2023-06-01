DomiDocs is a cloud-based platform that provides homeowners with organization, education, and technology to increase the value of their properties, mitigate risk, and reduce expenses. It offers features such as value and equity tracking, document storage, vendor management, maintenance calendaring, and a Machine Learning AI-driven recommendation engine. Its flagship product, HomeLock, is a proprietary monitoring and scanning system that proactively alerts homeowners to potentially fraudulent activity. DomiDocs also benefits professionals in the residential real estate industry by building homeowner loyalty, repeat business, and referrals.