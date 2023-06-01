Company Directory
DomiDocs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about DomiDocs that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    DomiDocs is a cloud-based platform that provides homeowners with organization, education, and technology to increase the value of their properties, mitigate risk, and reduce expenses. It offers features such as value and equity tracking, document storage, vendor management, maintenance calendaring, and a Machine Learning AI-driven recommendation engine. Its flagship product, HomeLock, is a proprietary monitoring and scanning system that proactively alerts homeowners to potentially fraudulent activity. DomiDocs also benefits professionals in the residential real estate industry by building homeowner loyalty, repeat business, and referrals.

    https://domidocs.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for DomiDocs

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Coinbase
    • Intuit
    • Snap
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources