Domain Money is a financial service provider that allows users to trade individual stocks and cryptocurrencies in one place. They support 49 cryptocurrencies and over 4,000 stocks and ETFs, including popular assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, and Tesla. The company offers proprietary investment portfolios for managed exposure to various assets, with a team of professionals handling asset selection and management. They also provide a proprietary dashboard called Signal, which offers pro-level market indicators and critical data. Customers can chat with the company's live client success team for support. Domain Money prioritizes security with bank-level security measures and encryption. The company was built by a team of professionals with experience at top financial brands like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.