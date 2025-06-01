Software Engineer compensation in United States at Dolby Laboratories ranges from $126K per year for P2 to $281K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $217K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dolby Laboratories's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P2
$126K
$113K
$9K
$3.4K
P3
$190K
$154K
$25.5K
$10.2K
P4
$231K
$183K
$37.1K
$11K
P5
$281K
$222K
$33.9K
$24.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dolby Laboratories, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title