Product Manager compensation in United States at Dolby Laboratories ranges from $208K per year for P3 to $265K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $260K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dolby Laboratories's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$208K
$190K
$7.8K
$10K
P4
$265K
$192K
$53.3K
$19.6K
P5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dolby Laboratories, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)