Dojo
Dojo Salaries

Dojo's salary ranges from $66,060 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $363,142 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dojo. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $117K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$66.1K
Product Designer
$107K

Product Manager
$117K
Software Engineering Manager
$363K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dojo is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $363,142. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dojo is $116,725.

