DoiT International
DoiT International Salaries

DoiT International's salary ranges from $78,479 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Ireland at the low-end to $213,388 for a Solution Architect in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DoiT International. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Financial Analyst
$90.5K
Recruiter
$78.5K
Sales
$136K

Software Engineer
$87.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$167K
Solution Architect
$213K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DoiT International is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,388. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DoiT International is $113,073.

Other Resources