DoiT International
    • About

    DoiT International works with fast-growing, digitally savvy companies around the world, helping them harness public cloud technology and services to achieve big goals. Committed to solving both essential and advanced cloud challenges, DoiT provides intelligent technology that simplifies and automates cloud use, alongside expert consultancy and unlimited technical support. Our technology portfolio is backed by deep multi-cloud expertise and includes valuable optimization, analytics, and governance tools and capabilities. A strategic partner and reseller of Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services with multiple consecutive awards for partner of the year, DoiT operates across more than 70 countries to support thousands of global customers.

    http://www.doit-intl.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    370
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

